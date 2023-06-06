Due to the possibility of a cyclonic storm building up with consequent rainy weather in the state, the Nationalist Congress Party has postponed its Silver Jubilee celebrations scheduled in Ahmednagar on Friday, a top leader said here on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar told mediapersons that the IMD has informed of a low-pressure zone forming on the west coast of the state with a high possibility of it turning into a cyclonic storm, Biparjoy.

In such an eventuality, the IMD has predicted the likelihood of heavy rain lashing large parts of the state soon, even as the regular monsoon onset (June 10) has been delayed by four-five days.

“In order to avoid inconveniencing the NCP workers, office-bearers, the ordinary citizens and the administration, we have decided to postpone the party’s 25th anniversary programmes at Kedgaon, Ahmednagar, scheduled on June 9,” Pawar said.

To mark the momentous milestone in its history, the NCP had planned a grand event in Ahmednagar which would have also served to kickstart the party’s 2024 election campaign.

The party had planned to flex its political muscles with the top leadership, including NCP President Sharad Pawar and others, who were slated to address the massive gathering expected in Ahmednagar.

In early May, the NCP itself weathered a huge internal storm when Pawar Sr. suddenly decided to step down, but after a huge opposition from the rank and file, he withdrew his resignation a couple of days later.

The NCP was founded on June 10, 1999 after Pawar Sr. along with a group of senior leaders walked out of the Congress.

Later the party ruled in alliance with the Congress for two terms and then a half term in the Maha Vikas Aghadi partnership with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

