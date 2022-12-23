INDIALIFESTYLE

Imphal to become 4th capital city in NE get rail link by Dec 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Manipur capital Imphal is expected to feature in the Indian Railways network by December 2023, making it the fourth capital city in the northeastern region to have a rail link, officials said on Friday.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that over 90 per cent work of the 110 km Jiribam (near Assam)-Imphal railway line have been completed and Rs 14,322 crore project is targeted to be completed by December 2023.

The construction of the Jiribam-Imphal railway project involves multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrains, he said.

Out of 52 tunnels, work for the 48 have already been completed while of the 11 major bridges; substructure of seven bridges and superstructure of 5 bridges have been finished.

Out of 129 minor bridges, the work for 110 bridges have also been completed.

De said that the tallest pier railway bridge of the world with a height of 141 meters is also being constructed in this project and nearing completion. The route of the project would cover 11 railway stations — and six of them are completed.

After completion of the under-construction railway project, the present road journey time of about 10 hours to reach Imphal from Jiribam will be reduced to 2.5 hours, the CPRO said.

The railway project after completion would facilitate the receiving of essential commodities faster by the state and help the state local producers to export their products outside the state quicker.

Assam’s main city of Guwahati (adjoining capital Dispur), Tripura capital Agartala and Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun (adjacent to capital city Itanagar) already came on the railway network.

20221223-233004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MCG’s second ‘Bartan Bank’ in Gurugram to check plastic use

    One held over building collapse in south Delhi

    Now, Vadodara’s ‘She’ police to monitor women at Garba venues

    More complaints against former TN minister in Job racket case