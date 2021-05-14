The national President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), J.P. Nadda, on Friday said that the money transferred to the farmers of West Bengal under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) is a testimony to the party’s commitment to turn the state into ‘Sonar Bangla’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the eighth installment of financial benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme for the eligible farmers. Under this scheme, all small and marginal farmers get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

“Today on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the Prime Minister released more than Rs 20,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which will directly go into the bank accounts of around 10 crore farmers across the country. I heartily thank the Prime Minister for this timely and important initiative for our farmers,” Nadda said.

“It is a matter of great joy and relief that for the first time, the farmers of West Bengal are also getting money under the PM-KISAN scheme. This step is also a testimony to our commitment towards the people of West Bengal and to make the state ‘Sonar Bangla’. For this the entire BJP and the people of West Bengal would like to thank the Prime Minister.”

The BJP chief said that the Central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi is consistently working for the welfare and well-being of the farmers by implementing various welfare schemes and programmes for them.

Nadda also pointed out that the Narendra Modi-led government is providing relief and assistance to all sections of the society by launching various initiatives and schemes during the pandemic, which include free Covid vaccination drive, free ration distribution, financial assistance to the farmers and free medical aid.

