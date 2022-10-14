SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Important to execute plans for the team to register more wins, says Neha Goyal

India women’s hockey team midfielder Neha Goyal is looking forward to tough matches against some big teams in the FIH Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, Spain from December 11-17, as game time against them invariably leads to huge improvement in the side.

India have been drawn in Pool B with Canada, Japan and South Africa in the Nations Cup 2022, while Pool A comprises Ireland, Italy, Korea and hosts Spain.

“The Women’s Nations Cup 2022 will see us play some good teams and it will provide us with game time, for which there is no substitute. We have been doing well against big teams consistently in recent years and in Spain, we will aim to do more of the same,” said Neha on Friday.

Neha, who has turned out for the senior team in 115 games so far for India, said “We can’t take any team lightly. Each team is very dangerous in their own way and we will have to play our best hockey so that the team can reach the final rounds. Every match is a new day and the past results will not have any consequence on the present.”

The team will play Canada, Japan and South Africa once each, before the ranking rounds begin. India begins their campaign against Canada, and then play Japan before the South Africans come calling.

“These international matches and the exposure bring us face to face with tough situations and we learn to overcome it and grow. It will only help the team become an even closer-knit unit and that will undoubtedly help us in the future.”

Neha, who is from Haryana, made her debut with the Indian team in 2014 and has scored 17 times, however, she isn’t placing any personal targets just yet.

“For me, it is important that I carry out and execute the plans that chief coach Janneke Schopman puts in place for us. That is at the top of my priority list, helping the team work well together as a unit, so that we can win more games and keep building momentum,” she added.

