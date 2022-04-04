WORLD

Important to respect democratic process in Pakistan: Guterres

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is important to respect Pakistan’s democratic process and abide by the constitution in resolving differences, according to a UN spokesperson.

Asked about the constitutional crisis overshadowing Pakistan, Guterres’s Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday, “For now, we will simply underscore the utmost importance of respecting democratic processes and institutions and resolving differences in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.”

Facing defeat in the National Assembly against a no-confidence motion, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved the Assembly after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri blocked the opposition move.

The Opposition has challenged the Assembly dissolution before the Supreme Court, which heard the case on Monday but did not give a verdict.

If the Court decides in favour of Khan, elections will have to be held for the Assembly within three months.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi who formally dissolved the Assembly at Khan’s request has said Khan would remain the country’s Prime Minister till a caretaker was appointed pending the election.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in)

20220405-011405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Melania joins $22 bn NFT mania, trolls roast Trumps for ongoing...

    Manoj Sinha making a difference in Kashmir’s transition

    Mithali breaks record for most matches captained in history of Women’s...

    Joe Biden declares Kamala Harris will be running mate in 2024