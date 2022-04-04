UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is important to respect Pakistan’s democratic process and abide by the constitution in resolving differences, according to a UN spokesperson.

Asked about the constitutional crisis overshadowing Pakistan, Guterres’s Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday, “For now, we will simply underscore the utmost importance of respecting democratic processes and institutions and resolving differences in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.”

Facing defeat in the National Assembly against a no-confidence motion, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved the Assembly after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri blocked the opposition move.

The Opposition has challenged the Assembly dissolution before the Supreme Court, which heard the case on Monday but did not give a verdict.

If the Court decides in favour of Khan, elections will have to be held for the Assembly within three months.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi who formally dissolved the Assembly at Khan’s request has said Khan would remain the country’s Prime Minister till a caretaker was appointed pending the election.

