INDIA

Importing coal through rail-ship-rail formula illogical: Punjab AAP

NewsWire
0
0

Slamming the Central government for directing the Punjab government to import coal through rail-ship-rail (RSR) formula rather than direct mode, the state’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday termed it an illogical decision, which would put three times more financial burden on the state.

Party’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang told the media that the decision of the Power Ministry asking Punjab to lift its domestic coal requirement through rail-ship-rail mode has “exposed the BJP-led Centre government’s anti-Punjab face once again”.

Kang accused the BJP of protecting the interests of the Adani Group and took the decision to transport coal by Dahej-Mundra port rather than adopting direct transport. “This is yet another testament that the BJP is a pro-corporate party and has always been working to protect the interest of its corporate friends rather than working for the common man.”

The spokesperson said persistent sincere efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the coal supply was resumed from the Pachhwara central coal mine in December last year after a gap of more than seven years to provide cheap electricity supply to people of Punjab.

But with this latest decision, the state government has to pay at least three-time more for transporting coal.

Kang alleged that the BJP has been “baffled by extraordinary working of the Mann government and it has been adopting different tactics to hinder progress of Punjab”. However, the AAP government will continue to work dedicatedly for the welfare of Punjab and will expose all the nefarious designs of the Opposition, he added.

20230208-183403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: Knife attack at police station injures 5 cops, home guard...

    Northeast to witness enhanced rainfall, MP to see more showers

    V-P Naidu exhorts MPs to play role in making India hepatitis-free

    Aasif Sheikh points out cause of Deepesh Bhan’s death