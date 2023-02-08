Slamming the Central government for directing the Punjab government to import coal through rail-ship-rail (RSR) formula rather than direct mode, the state’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday termed it an illogical decision, which would put three times more financial burden on the state.

Party’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang told the media that the decision of the Power Ministry asking Punjab to lift its domestic coal requirement through rail-ship-rail mode has “exposed the BJP-led Centre government’s anti-Punjab face once again”.

Kang accused the BJP of protecting the interests of the Adani Group and took the decision to transport coal by Dahej-Mundra port rather than adopting direct transport. “This is yet another testament that the BJP is a pro-corporate party and has always been working to protect the interest of its corporate friends rather than working for the common man.”

The spokesperson said persistent sincere efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the coal supply was resumed from the Pachhwara central coal mine in December last year after a gap of more than seven years to provide cheap electricity supply to people of Punjab.

But with this latest decision, the state government has to pay at least three-time more for transporting coal.

Kang alleged that the BJP has been “baffled by extraordinary working of the Mann government and it has been adopting different tactics to hinder progress of Punjab”. However, the AAP government will continue to work dedicatedly for the welfare of Punjab and will expose all the nefarious designs of the Opposition, he added.

