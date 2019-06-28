Impose President’s rule in Bengal, BJP SC Morcha tells Governor

Kolkata, June 29 (IANS) Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of constantly “torturing and insulting” the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in West Bengal, BJP’s SC Morcha on Saturday submitted a deputation to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi demanding the Centre dismiss the government and implement President’s Rule in the state.

The saffron party activists took a protest rally from state BJP headquarters in central Kolkata to the Raj Bhavan, before meeting the Governor.

“There has been constant attack and humiliation of people from Scheduled Caste and Tribal communities living in Bengal. 21 people of the backward communities have been killed in various cases of atrocities in the last one year including the murders of our Sandeshkhali block President Pradip Mandal and his brother Sukanta Mandal after the 2019 poll results. This government is conducting planned attack on us,” state BJP’s SC Morcha President Arun Halder told IANS.

“We have told the governor that the members of the Scheduled Caste community are living in fear. The Trinamool Congress government is not able to provide them security of their lives and property. It is a violation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Hence, the state government do not have the right to stay in power,” he said.

Halder said they have urged Tripathi to submit a detailed report to the President regarding the atrocities on Scheduled Caste community in Bengal and take necessary steps to implement President’s Rule in the state.

–IANS

mgr/vd