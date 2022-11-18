Strict laws have been implemented by the authorities in view of the increasing incidents of dog bites in the National Capital Region. Discussions to start imposing fines on dog owners who are found violating the rules is taking place in Ghaziabad.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and the Noida Authority recently imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each on dog owners in two different incidents of dog bites.

The authorities of Ghaziabad and Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar have instructed that pet dogs be registered by their owners, failing which strict action will be taken against the owners.

According to the rules implemented by the authority, it will be the responsibility of the pet owner to clean the place if their pet defecates in a public area.

Anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs will also be mandatory.

Fines of Rs 2,000 will be imposed every month on owners found violating the rules.

The RWAs in Noida societies have asked dog owners to put a net on their pet’s mouths when taking them out on walks to prevent them from biting anyone.

A resident and pet owner of Mahagun Mywoods society of Greater Noida, Bhagwant Singh said that he covers his dog’s face with a net on walks in view of the rules.

20221118-192803