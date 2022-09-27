Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the imposition of section 144 in the city’s Jamia Nagar was not related to the coordinated action being taken against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

“It is not related to the action against PFI. The order is 10 days old,” Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa clarified to IANS.

Notably, an order signed by the Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia University informing the students about the imposition of section 144 was doing rounds on social media since Monday.

On early Tuesday, when the central agencies along with the Delhi Police began conducting raids at multiple locations in the national capital, the notice went viral on social media, with several media houses connecting it with ongoing crackdown against PFI.

In the notice, the chief proctor said that he was informed by SHO, Jamia Nagar police station, that section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed for 60 days in the entire Okhla-Jamia Nagar area and subsequently, the teaching and non-teaching staff along with students were advised not to assemble in groups, march, dharna, agitations and meetings in and outside the campus.

Actually, Assistant Commissioner of Police (southeast) Sanjay Kumar Singh had on September 19, issued an order prohibiting the carrying of MASHAL, i.e, torch carrying live flames or live fire candles or live fire in any form in processions, rallies, functions in the entire jurisdiction of sub-division New Friends Colony, south east Delhi.

The ACP, in the order, had mentioned that it was being issued as the police had received information that some people or groups may indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace in south east Delhi.

“Information has also been received that such activities may seriously endanger life and property of the citizens and the maintenance of law and order in the jurisdiction of south east district,” ACP Singh had said in the order.

Since Tuesday morning, the police have so far detained 30 people during raids at multiple locations in the city. Apart from Delhi, raids are also being conducted at locations linked to the PFI in eight states.

Sources said that the raids, which began early morning, were going on in Aurangabad, Jalana, Parbhani districts of Maharashtra; Simoga, Bidar, Ballari, Hubli, Kalburgi districts of Karnataka; Nagarbera of Assam; Bulandshahr’s Kasba Syana, Sarurpur and Lisari Gate area of Meerut in Western Uttar Pradesh.

