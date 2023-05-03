Reacting to the Congress manifesto on banning the Bajrang Dal, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that they cannot ban Bajrang Dal at any cost as that right is not with the state government.

Speaking to reporters, he said, the Bajrang Dal is an all-India organisation and how can the state government ban it? The Congress has spoken about banning the organisation only to create trouble in the society.

The Congress poll manifesto is a cheating manifesto to fool the people. But the voters will reject that document outright, said Bommai.

He said, “Congress has included the works done by the BJP government in its election manifesto. It is full of lies and Rs 6 lakh crore is needed to implement all the promises made by the Congress party in its manifesto.”

The BJP government’s programmes such as providing drinking water to every house, and free bus pass for the girl students have been announced in the budget, he said.

The Congress has promised to hike the quota to 75 per cent. How can they do it? Whether the Congress is in power at the Centre. They have assured to establish the corporations for the uplift of backward classes. But the BJP government has already announced it and also issued orders, he explained.

