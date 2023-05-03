INDIA

Impossible to ban Bajrang Dal, says K’taka CM Bommai

NewsWire
0
0

Reacting to the Congress manifesto on banning the Bajrang Dal, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that they cannot ban Bajrang Dal at any cost as that right is not with the state government.

Speaking to reporters, he said, the Bajrang Dal is an all-India organisation and how can the state government ban it? The Congress has spoken about banning the organisation only to create trouble in the society.

The Congress poll manifesto is a cheating manifesto to fool the people. But the voters will reject that document outright, said Bommai.

He said, “Congress has included the works done by the BJP government in its election manifesto. It is full of lies and Rs 6 lakh crore is needed to implement all the promises made by the Congress party in its manifesto.”

The BJP government’s programmes such as providing drinking water to every house, and free bus pass for the girl students have been announced in the budget, he said.

The Congress has promised to hike the quota to 75 per cent. How can they do it? Whether the Congress is in power at the Centre. They have assured to establish the corporations for the uplift of backward classes. But the BJP government has already announced it and also issued orders, he explained.

20230503-170403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Obesity can lead to 13 different types of cancer: Experts

    Rajiv assassination convict Perarivalan’s mother meets Stalin

    5 killed in truck-auto collision in Bihar

    NEP 2020: The journey so far