Megastar Amitabh Bachchan stressed the importance of educating girls and said that he came across many contestants on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, who shared their stories of how they were restricted from being educated.

After his conversation with 29-year-old contestant Aarti Bajaj Chugh, he was quite impressed with her initiative of teaching girls in villages.

A senior bank manager at Punjab Gramin Bank, Aarti told Big B how her househelp became an inspiration for her for efforts towards community service.

She said: “When I was posted in another village, the helper there was unable to come in as she was unwell. She sent her daughter to work instead who was just 18 or 19 years old. I asked ‘Why have you come to work? Someone else could have come,’ to which she replied: ‘Madam I have dropped out of school and my future is this work.'”

Aarti continued: “That is the day I decided that these children should get the opportunities that they deserve. I pushed for her education and got her admission done in BA. Now, she’s finally studying and is also working as a BC Agent in a bank. That is when I thought if one girl’s life can change so much, there is a lot more I can do. I then started classes every Sunday with an aim to change lives for the better.”

The host appreciated her and told the audience that her work is very important for the betterment of the society as many girls remain deprived of basic education.

She opened up about her experience of being on the show: “It was unbelievable to sit in front of Mr Bachchan and play ‘KBC’. I felt like I was living some dream like I was Alladin and this was my magic lamp granting my wishes.”

A resident of Chamkaur Sahib, Punjab, Aarti Bajaj Chugh will be on the hotseat on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

The quiz-based reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

