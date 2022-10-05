SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Impressive Napoli hand Ajax biggest ever defeat in Europe

NewsWire
0
0

Ajax has conceded their biggest ever defeat in European football, losing 6-1 against an impressive Napoli on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

With two wins in two matches in Group A, Italian Serie A leaders Napoli arrived in Amsterdam with high expectations and lived up to them. After an early Ajax goal by Mohammed Kudus, Napoli took control and outclassed the home team.

Giacomo Raspadori headed in the equaliser, Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed Napoli in front, and on the stroke of half-time Piotr Zielinski was given a free run by Ajax to make it 3-1 for Napoli, reports Xinhua.

After a mistake by Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, Raspadori produced his second goal just after half-time and Ajax was broken definitely. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 5-1, Ajax captain Dusan Tadic received his second yellow card and substitute Giovanni Simeone extended the scoring to 6-1. The crossbar even prevented a seventh goal by Tanguy Ndombele.

The biggest home defeat ever in European football for four-time European Cup winners Ajax was a shock, although it was not the first time Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli impressed this season.

20221005-144804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spain striker Raul de Tomas joins Rayo from Espanyol in a...

    Belgian goalkeeper Miguel van Damme dies aged 28 due to leukemia

    Pele leaves hospital after infection

    ISL: Reigning champions Mumbai City FC all set for FC Goa...