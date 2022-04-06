INDIA

Improper storage of container by Ordnance factory caused Rs 4.48 cr loss: CAG

NewsWire
0
0

Improper storage of a container box by an Ordnance factory resulted in a loss of Rs 4.48 crore, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in its audit report on Ordnance Factories and Defence Public Sector Undertakings, tabled in the Parliament on Wednesday.

“Improper storage of Container Box C-51A by Gun Carriage Factory Jabalpur, resulted in a loss of Rs 4.48 crore which was yet to be regularised as of May 2021,” it said.

Besides, the factory also injudiciously manufactured 5,385 boxes despite timely communication made by the sister factory to discontinue the issue of these boxes, it added.

Further extra expenditure of Rs 2.74 crore was incurred by Ordnance Factory Varangaon for rectification of discoloration of 7.62mm belted ammunition, it said.

Deficiency in framing specification of the packing box, inadequate quality check checks of the millboard during inspection along with delay in taking up process audit to address the quality complaints of users led to persistent blackening of ammunition. Ordnance Factory Varangaon had incurred an expenditure of Rs 2.74 crore for rectification of 3.63 crore cartridge cases.

Furthermore, suspension of production during 2015-17 and short-supply of ammunition by factory during 2017-19 led to deficient holding of ammunition against the Army’s authorised holding during the period from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

The report also flagged that there was over provisioning of stores valuing Rs 9.89 crore.

The Ordnance Factory Kanpur procured steel billets for four years’ requirement at one go without any target allocation by the OFB and adequate covering demand from the sister factory for supply of forging bodies.

OFC had also delayed short close of the order. This resulted in idling of stock of 1,099.078 MT of steel billets valuing Rs 9.89 crore.

“The prospect of utilisation of stores is uncertain as there is meagre demand for the forging bodies from the sister factory,” the report stated.

20220406-170405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Litmus test of good governance is ease of living: Minister

    60% youths in 15-18 year age group are vaccinated: Modi in...

    Russia wins by capping intense power struggle in Kazakhstan

    Husband of Bihar village head killed in crude bomb attack