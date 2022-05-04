The Indian government has stood by its commitment to curb terrorism and militancy in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Since the abrogation of Article 370, J&K police has effectively curbed militancy and improved law and order.

Taking the mission of curbing militancy and terrorism further, the Jammu and Kashmir police have set a target to bring down the number of active militants below 100 by the end of 2022.

Although Jammu and Kashmir police have focused on community policing and taking the people along for improving law and order, it has been very stern in dealing with terrorism and militancy.

In the first four months of 2022, the J&K police eliminated about 64 militants who were planning to kill innocent people and pervade terror and fear.

This has brought down the number of operational militants to 150. The J&K police is very careful in its fight with militancy and terrorism, mostly aided and abated from across the border.

The encounters of militants have been carried out only after certainty about their involvement. That is why the approach of the police has been “gradual and steady” rather than hasty.

J&K police has succeeded in boosting the trust and confidence of the people through its commitment to “community policing”.

On April 16-17, a two-day seminar on “community policing” was convened in Udhampur in the Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy. Nineteen Police Officers in the rank of SI to SSP participated in the seminar which discussed the ways to explore best practices in community policing and steps to be taken for improvement.

The government of J&K also has rehabilitation policy for those militants and terrorists who give up their arms and surrender.

The latest policy revision in 2019 included Rs 6,000 monthly stipend for those who surrender but excluded hardcore militants involved in heinous crimes.

This new policy puts stronger emphasis on socio-economic re-integration. Under this policy, returning militants or ‘renouncers’ were entitled to a fixed deposit of Rs 500,000 or Rs 600,000 contingent on good behaviour for a period of three years. They could also apply for self-employment under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

J&K police officials view that bringing the number of militants down would require “constant, high speed operations and local support”.

He also revealed that logistical support for terrorists was on decline in J&K, which has slowed down their operations n the valley. The militants were reported in few districts of South Kashmir more than others, which included Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama.

But the J&K police, by analysing a few years’ data have concluded that it is now not “ultras” but “hybrid militants” who are posing more challenges.

The hybrid militants are radicalized and trained enough to carry out terror attacks and then slip back into normal life as most of them are teenagers and highly motivated.

Along with stern action against the militants and terrorists, the government of India has also initiated a “Civic Action Programme” (CAP) in J&K to act as a bridge between the security forces and the local people by ensuring meeting of immediate and necessary requirements of the people through various programmes which are area specific and need based.

The main objective of the CAP is the upliftment of the youth below the poverty line and unemployed families which are vulnerable to “indoctrination” by the militant and terrorist outfits.

The government of India is following a multipronged strategy to eradicate militancy from Jammu and Kashmir which includes development initiatives and investment, stern policing and winning the hearts and minds of the people through welfare programmes, rehabilitation and improvement in overall security.

20220504-205603