PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is no longer a stakeholder in Pakistans politics and the coalition government is unperturbed by his long march to Islamabad, which kicked off on October 28, the media reported.

“Whether they [PTI] bring 2,000 or 20,0000 people (to Islamabad), we will not listen to the demands of ‘armed groups’. They are not democratic people. They are political terrorists,” she said while addressing a press conference in London on Tuesday, The Express Tribune.

Maryam, while calling Imran a ‘political terrorist’, said his ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ to the federal capital is aimed to put pressure on the incumbent government on the matter of army chief’s appointment.

Speaking about the unprecedented press conference of top military chiefs, Maryam said the DG ISI exposed the “lies” of Imran Khan that he met the army chief at night to present his ‘unconstitutional’ demands.

“They [military leaders] did not address the presser under pressure. It was necessary to present the counter facts to protect the national interest,” she said, Express Tribune reported.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan is trying to stop the incumbent government from appointing the next army chief by making controversial statements in public rallies and during the long march.

She said the appointment of the military chief is the legal and constitutional right of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“He [Imran Khan] should know that the process for the appointment will take place amicably,” Maryam said.

Opposing any efforts to hold negotiations with Imran Khan, Maryam said the discussions should only be held to formulate a strategy to get rid of ‘fitna’ [mischief] — a reference to the PTI chief.

The ruling party leader said the military’s announcement that it will remain ‘apolitical’ was actually the victory of PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, Express Tribune reported.

“He (Nawaz Sharif) always advocated that institutions must work within their constitutional domain,” she said.

Maryam, who’s the daugher of Nawaz Sharif, also said that Imran Khan is failing to dislodge the government through his ‘foreign conspiracy’ narrative using his last card  long march.

“Now he is left with no option.”

Speaking about the Toshakhana reference, Maryam said the former premier’s disqualification in the case was just the “tip of the iceberg”.

“Did the establishment ask you to get gifts from Toshakahan [depository]… Did the establishment ask you to appoint Bushra Bibi [former first lady] as your front woman,” she said.

20221101-215601