Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, has accused ex-Pakistan Army Chief, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, of playing “double game” against his government, admitting that he committed a “big mistake” by extending the tenure of then military chief Bajwa in 2019, according to a media report.

In an interview with a local TV channel, the ex-premier regretted that he put his trust in the then army chief.

“I would believe in everything General Bajwa would tell me because our interests were the same… That we had to save the country,” Khan said, Express Tribune reported.

Kahn, who was ousted from power via opposition’s no-confidence motion in April this year, said he also received reports from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on “what games were being played against his government”.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief claimed that the then military establishment was in contact with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to topple his government and the plot against his government became clear following the removal of Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed as ISI chief in October 2021, Express Tribune reported.

When asked about Moonis Elahi’s recent claim that General Bajwa asked him to support the PTI, Khan said, “It is possible that he [Moonis] was asked to support Imran Khan while the other one [Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain] had been asked to go with PML-N.”

“General Bajwa was playing a double game and I discovered later that even PTI’s members were being given different messages,” Khan said.

20221204-205204