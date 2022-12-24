Former Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, had “struck” a deal with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Saturday, local media reported.

Speaking to journalists, Khan continued to blame the ex-COAS for his government’s ouster, The News reported.

A day earlier, the PTI chief had clarified that he was not in contact with the establishment “for now”.

The cricketer-turned-politician had recently admitted that granting extension to Gen Bajwa was a “mistake” and had also accused the ex-army chief of “betraying” him.

As the PTI presses the government on holding snap polls across the country, Khan predicted that he sees elections taking place in either March or April, The News reported.

He added that PTI’s members of the National Assembly would appear before Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to confirm their resignations on December 26 (Monday).

The government, however, has repeatedly ruled out holding early elections citing several reasons, including floods, and said polls might take place in October 2023.

In response to a question regarding the political turmoil in Punjab, the PTI chief said: “We will also remain allies with the Q-League (Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid) as they have stood by us.”

“I will not inflict pain on the masses for remaining in power. Once I form my government again, I will not compromise on anything,” the PTI chief said.

Berating Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Khan said the Bhutto scion has gone on more visits abroad than he did during his three-and-a-half-year tenure, The News reported.

“Also, if he is claiming that he is paying for foreign trips through his pocket, then are these his private visits,” Khan asked.

