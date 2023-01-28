SOUTH ASIA

Imran accuses Zardari of paying money to terror outfit for his assassination

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that a new plan was hatched for his assassination and accused Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of being a key conspirator

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman termed the alleged conspiracy ‘Plan-C’ for which he accused Zardari of paying money to a terrorist outfit to carry out the assassination attempt on his life, The Express Tribune reported.

“Now they have made a Plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind this. He has loads of corruption money, which he loots from the Sindh government and spends on winning elections. He (Zardari) has given money to a terrorist outfit and people from powerful agencies are facilitating him,” Khan alleged.

“This has been decided on three fronts and they will act soon. I am telling you this because if something happens to me the nation should know the people, who were behind this, so that the nation never forgives them,” he added.

Referring to the gun attack on him in Wazirabad in November last year, Khan further claimed that there was a plot to kill him under ‘Plan-B’ in the name of religious extremism.

“They almost succeeded in their plan to kill me but now they are moving towards Plan-C,” The Express Tribune quoted the former premier as saying.

He said that earlier there were four people, who conspired in a closed room to kill me.

“When I came to know about the plot, I made a video and sent it abroad and announced in a public meeting that if anything happens, the video will be released.”

