Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar said on Thursday that party Chairman Imran Khan suspects three people — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer — were behind the assassination attempt on him, according to a media report.

“Imran Khan has said that he had the information beforehand that these people might be involved in the assassination attempt on him,” Umar said in a video statement alongside party leader Mian Aslam Iqbal, Geo News reported.

Umar, quoting the PTI chairman, demanded that all three people  the premier, the minister, and the senior military officer  should be removed from their office, the report said.

The PTI leader added that Khan has warned that if these officials are not removed from their office, the party would hold countrywide protests as Pakistan cannot run in this manner anymore.

“If the demands are not met, all the party workers are awaiting Khan’s call, and when he does give that call, protests will take place across the country,” Umar said.

Meanwhile, Sharif has condemned the firing incident in Gujranwala and directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab.

Protests erupted in multiple cities across the country after Khan and other PTI leaders were injured in a gun attack during PTI’s long march in Gujranwala.

Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at the Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march, ARY News reported.

Following the gun attack, protests erupted in different cities across the country against the assassination attempt on Khan, the report said.

PTI workers started demonstrations in 17 localities in Karachi against the gun attack. The outrageous party workers blocked roads in north Karachi’s Power House Chowrangi, whereas a large number of PTI supporters lodged a protest on Korangi Road.

20221103-211802