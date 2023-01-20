SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday blamed former Pakistan Army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for the enormous economic and political challenges facing the country, claiming that the crises started brewing the day his government was overthrown, according to a media report.

While addressing the ‘Rule of Law’ virtually on Friday, the former Prime Minister said: “Due to the decision of one person, the PTI-led government was toppled and the crisis started,” The News reported.

Khan was removed from power through a trust vote in the National Assembly in April last year.

Without naming Bajwa, Khan said: “One person decided to change the [PTI] regime and hatched a conspiracy.”

The present coalition government, he said, has failed to tackle the economic crisis as “it does not have any plan to restore the economy”.

The PTI chief said that never in the country’s history had Pakistan faced a worse economic crisis than the one it “faces these days”.

He insisted that the crises were “deliberately manufactured”.

“It is not a natural crisis. Everyone [in the government] is hoping to get money from Saudi Arabia and China,” Khan said, adding that the rulers, in Geneva, requested the international community to provide them funds in connection with the devastation by the environmental changes, The News reported.

