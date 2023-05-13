SOUTH ASIA

Imran blames Pakistan Army chief for arrest

NewsWire
0
0

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has blamed the army chief for his “abduction” on May 9 and distanced himself from violence that took place in several cities after his arrest.

He expressed these views while having brief conversation with media persons on the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Friday, reports Dawn.

“It’s not the security agencies. It’s one man, the army chief. There is no democracy in the army. The army is getting maligned with what is happening,” the PTI chief replied when asked about the impression that security agencies were against him whereas the judiciary was favouring him.

“And he (the army chief) is worried that if I come to power, I will de-notify him. Which, I tried my best to send him a message, I will not. All this is happening is direct orders from him. He is the one who is convinced that if I win, he will be de-notified,” alleged Khan.

The former premier also talked about “victimisation” of his party by the government, alleging that “5,000 people have been arrested during the last one year”, Dawn reported.

Khan said he had survived two assassination attempts and had only called for an investigation, regretting that his demand had been rejected.

Reiterating his position which he took in the Supreme Court on Thursday evening, the PTI chair said he was totally unaware of the developments which took place after his arrest and claimed that he had learnt that 40 people had lost their lives during the two-day protests.

Expressing “sadness” over the events that took place when he was in the custody of NAB, Khan stated that “the army is getting maligned because of just one man”, Dawn reported.

20230513-114803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ramayana Circuit train arrives in Nepal’s Janakpur

    Pak minister snubs IMF demands to abandon long-range nuclear missiles

    Hasina urges citizens to build non-communal, hunger-poverty-free B’desh

    8 Bangladeshis, who illegally entered Assam, to be deported