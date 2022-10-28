SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran booed with ‘ghari chor’ chants

NewsWire
0
0

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was booed with ‘ghari chor’ (watch stealer) chants within the vicinity of the civil courts in Lahore.

In a video circulating on social media, the PTI chairman could be seen emerging out of a gate at the Civil Courts Lahore surrounded by his party workers and security personnel when people standing there started chanting the derogatory slogan with reference to the Toshakhana controversy, Geo News reported.

In the video, a PTI supporter accompanying Khan could also be seen shoving a man for chanting slogans.

Khan has granted a cheque worth 50 million PKR to the Lahore Bar and invited the lawyers to participate in his party’s upcoming long march.

Aside from that, the PTI chief also announced the provision of health cards to lawyers and also promised to upgrade a hospital for them.

Khan also said that a Lawyers’ Protection Bill will be passed by the Punjab Assembly.

On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a consensus verdict related to the Toshakana reference, disqualified Khan and ruled that the PTI chairman was no more a member of the National Assembly, reports Geo News.

“Criminal proceedings will be initiated against the PTI chairman for misdeclaration,” the verdict said.

The ECP stated that Khan had submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p).

Under the said article, a lawmaker is disqualified for the time being from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a provincial assembly.

20221028-113005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World Bank approves $200mn for B’desh youths

    3 die of dengue in Karachi

    Two cops guarding polio vaccine workers killed in Pakistan

    Imran says ‘4 people’ are hatching a plot to assassinate him