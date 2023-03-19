SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran booked on terror charges over clashes in Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were on Sunday booked on terror charges for clashes between the police and party activists outside the Islamabad judicial complex, according to a media report.

In the FIR, which was registered by SHO Rashid of Ramna police station, the former Prime Minister and 17 other PTI leaders have been named, The Express Tribune reported.

Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Asad Qaiser, Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar, Umar Ayub, Jamshed Mughal, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ehsan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Asim and Shibli Faraz have been named in the FIR.

Moreover, a total of 38 protesters were detained for vandalising the premises and state property, The Express Tribune reported.

The FIR stated that the ousted premier reached the G-11 judicial complex along with a crowd at 3:30 p.m., adding that the crowd accompanying Khan pelted stones at the police.

The party workers tried to enter the premises by breaking the gate and surrounded the judicial complex from all sides, added the FIR, The Express Tribune reported.

The FIR also noted that the PTI workers surrounded and tortured the policemen and set fire to the police check-post in Sector G-11.

A 9 mm pistol, official wireless set, and Rs 20,000 were stolen from an official vehicle, while the protesters also took away eight anti-riot kits from the policemen, the FIR added.

The report also noted that the protesters burnt two government vehicles and seven motorcycles parked in the parking area, adding that the agitators smashed 16 vehicles and four motorcycles outside the judicial complex with sticks and stones, The Express Tribune reported.

