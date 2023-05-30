SOUTH ASIA

Imran called for questioning over attack on Lahore Corps Commander House

NewsWire
0
0

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the May 9 attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House, or Jinnah House, has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Khan has been asked to appear before the JIT at 4 p.m. at the Qilla Gujjar police headquarters, Dawn reported.

He has been called for questioning in a case registered with the Sarwar Road police station against the attack.

The former premier has been nominated in the case for allegedly abetting the attackers who ransacked and set fire to the Jinnah House when he was in prison, Dawn reported.

“Imran Khan is required to attend the office of the DIG Investigation to join the investigation proceedings entrusted to the JTI formed by the Punjab government,” reads the summon notice issued by Lahore DIG (investigation) Kamran Adil, who is heading the JIT.

Lahore police chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana confirmed that the PTI chief has been summoned for questioning.

An official source said that the former Prime Minister will be questioned to determine the scale of his involvement in the attack, Dawn reported.

He added that a number of other senior PTI leaders and activists have been nominated in the FIR.

Khan was summoned after Lahore SSP (investigation) Anoosh Masood visited Kot Lakhpat jail on Monday where PTI leader Yasmin Rashid and fashion designer Khadija Shah are being held.

They were arrested in connection with the attack.

The SSP’s visit came after Khan accused the caretaker Punjab government of “maltreating PTI’s women supporters who were in prison”.

“I have heard about the rape of PTI women political prisoners,” he said on Sunday without providing any evidence.

