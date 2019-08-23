Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Islamabad, Aug 30 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to talk about bilateral cooperation and regional issues, the media reported on Friday.

A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince confirmed the development, saying the two leaders on Thursday discussed “ways to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest”, Geo News reported.

They also agreed that the two nations must improve efforts to strengthen security and stability within the region and internationally.

Earlier on Thursday, Khan had also called King Abdullah II of Jordan and discussed the Kashmir issue.

–IANS

hindi-ksk