Former Prime Minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has called on his supporters to be ready for a mass march and a protest sit-in in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad after Eid, announcing yet another anti-government march to pressure the Shehbaz Sharif government to announce immediate and early general elections in the country.

Khan, while addressing a press conference, said he would be announcing the date of the march in the coming weeks.

“I have asked my party members to begin preparations for marching to Islamabad. I have directed party leaders, including those at village level, to prepare for the march for true freedom,” he said.

“A huge sea of people would go towards the capital because I have never seen such political awareness among the people. Everyone will sit with me in protest in Islamabad until early general elections are not announced,” he added.

Imran Khan’s plan to begin the Islamabad march is expected after Eid. Khan said “people have begun to understand the joke that happened with them and the kind of people placed on us as rulers”.

“There is an unprecedented number of criminals and those who were out of bail in the newly formed federal cabinet,” said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan has been claiming that his government has been taken off power through a foreign conspiracy led by the US, and implemented through his opposition political parties. Khan claims that the findings of the National Security Committee (NSC) which has discussed details of the cypher from then Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Asad Majeed, has confirmed that what he is claiming is correct.

However, the NSC’s second meeting in relation to the same threat letter concluded that “there has been no foreign conspiracy” as no such evidence was found to establish the foreign intervention for regime change in Pakistan.

But Khan said that NSC confirmed that the cypher a.k.a. telegram was correct and real, adding that the language used in the cable was undiplomatic.

“NSC had confirmed that the cable was genuine and the conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu was real,” he said.

“The language used was undiplomatic. I will say it was arrogance,” he added.

