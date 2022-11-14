SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran calls out Shehbaz for consulting ‘fugitive’ on Army chief’s appointment

NewsWire
0
0

PTI chief Imran Khan on Monday called out Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif regarding the appointment of the new Army chief, according to a media reported.

“How can the PM consult a ‘fugitive’ [Nawaz Sharif] on a chief of army staff’s appointment,” Khan asked, referring to Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to London last week, The News reported.

“It is impossible to imagine that a convicted and fugitive person will now take important decisions in Pakistan,” he said.

The former premier added that they are only thinking about protecting their wealth, questioning whether they should “be trusted with the important decisions of the country?”

Addressing the long march participants via video link, Khan reiterated that despite being in power in Punjab and being the former Prime Minister of the country, he could not register an FIR of the attack on in Wazirabad, The News reported.

“Despite my constitutional right, I was unable to register the FIR,” he said.

He revealed that PTI has approached the Supreme Court, adding that he is “hopeful that the honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan [Umar Ata Bandial] will look into this matter.”

Khan also said that he knows who were involved in his murder conspiracy.

“They [authorities concerned] listened to the powerful fractions and did not register the FIR despite me being a prominent leader. Now think how do they treat the common man,” he asked, The News reported.

20221114-195804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak facing serious problems as forex reserves deplete; Chinese loans taken...

    Afghanistan hit by a rapid surge in the outbreak of measles

    Mob in Pak tortures, burns body of Sri Lankan export manager...

    Baloch Voice Association protests in front of UN to highlight Pak...