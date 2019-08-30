Imran calls up Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Kashmir

Islamabad, Sep 3 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday apprised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the current situation in Kashmir.

Pakistani media quoted Saudi Press Agency (SPA) saying that the two “reviewed relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the region”.

The call between the two leaders, the second one in less than a month, comes as Imran Khan continues to raise the issue of Kashmir at different platforms.

He had earlier briefed the crown prince on the developments in Kashmir in a telephonic conversation on August 27.

Saudi Arabia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir will be visiting Pakistan on Wednesday on a day-long visit, confirmed its embassy.

