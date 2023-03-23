SOUTH ASIA

Imran claims another assassination plot

NewsWire
0
0

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed the police chiefs of Punjab and Islamabad alongside their “handlers” have hatched a conspiracy to kill him as they are “getting serious to assassinate him”.

“The IGs of Punjab and Islamabad have constituted two separate squads, who will join the PTI workers and open fire on the police… to provoke an armed retaliation and eventually reach (inside the house) and assassinate me, in a day or two,” Dawn news quoted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief as saying in a statement.

“The IGs and handlers have planned a Model Town-type murder,” he alleged.

In light of this alleged plan, the PTI chairman also issued instructions to his supporters asking them not to provoke the police at any cost.

“If the police want to approach me with any warrant or for any other matter, let them approach me directly,” Khan said.

“Even if I will be arrested and they try to take me to jail, I will go to jail happily,” he said, adding that he would never wish any harm on his party workers.

“The incumbent government and its plans to kill me failed and now they have become jittery and are taking extreme measures.

Khan urged the youth to make a promise of standing up against the incumbent government’s oppression even if he’s killed, reports Dawn news.

“Put up a fight until the last ball because the government wants to create an environment of fear so that no one should stand up and question them about their wrongdoing,” the PTI chief explained and added the government should know that the movement would not be stopped.

20230323-125606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pashtun leader Mohsin Dawar stopped from travelling to Tajikistan

    PTI to launch countrywide protests today

    Lahore HC admits petition seeking removal of Imran as PTI chief

    Imran Khan out as Shehbaz takes over a cash-strapped Pakistan