SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran claims Nawaz Sharif meeting anti-military individuals, including Husain Haqqani

NewsWire
0
46

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistans strong ‘establishment gave him three options to end the ongoing political turmoil in the country — face no-trust vote in Parliament, hold fresh elections, or step down, Express Tribune reported.

This he revealed in an interview with a local TV channel on Friday.

“I said early elections are the best option… I could never think of resigning… and for no-trust motion, I believe that I will fight till the last minute,” the premier said.

Khan also claimed that he knew that a “foreign conspiracy” was being hatched in London to topple his government since August last year.

“This game started in August [last year]… I received reports about people frequently visiting London from here [Pakistan]… and [also received] reports from agencies,” said the premier.

Khan alleged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has been living in London since 2019 for medical treatment, was plotting against his government.

“He [Nawaz] was frequently holding meetings with individuals who are against the military and held the last meeting with Husain Haqqani on March 3,” Khan claimed.

While responding to a question, Khan rubbished ‘rumours’ that he was mulling to de-notify army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that it was a “propaganda spread by PML-N”.

“I can never think of doing anything which is detrimental to our armed forces… our country needs a strong military,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he will never speak against the country’s military.

“Despite the issues, I will never discuss them publicly because Pakistan needs a strong army and we should not do anything which causes harm to the military,” he added.

20220401-231805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Logistics, coordination challenges hit vax supply in Pakistan

    SL extends lockdown amid spread of Black Fungus, Aspergillosis infections

    New dawn to usher under Deuba’s leadership

    Nepal PM’s party members won’t attend floor test