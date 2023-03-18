SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran claims police forcibly entered his house in Lahore

NewsWire
0
0

PTI Chairman Imran Khan decried a police operation that was under way at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday as he made his way to Islamabad, where he is to be indicted in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI leader is scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on a complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations. He is set to be indicted in case.

“Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone,” he said in a tweet.

“Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment.”

A video posted by PTI, which Dawn.com could not independently verify showed police attacking workers inside what the party said was inside the residence.

A separate video posted by an activist showed a power shovel smashing through what appeared to be the gate to Zaman Park. DawnNewsTV’s correspondent at the scene confirmed that the gates were dismantled by the excavator.

DawnNewsTV correspondent at the scene described the events at Imran’s residence. Punjab police personnel removed barricades from the entrance of Imran’s Zaman Park residence and entered the premises. The police were reportedly met with resistance from PTI workers – who pelted stones at them – from inside, which resulted in a baton charge.

Some activists were reportedly taken into custody.

The TV channel also reported that the police broke into the PTI chief’s house by smashing the door. The personnel also uprooted camps erected inside the premises.

It is worth noting that on Friday, the Lahore High Court granted a request made by Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar to search Imran’s Zaman Park residence as part of an investigation into attacks on police teams.

Earlier, in a video message, Imran said he was aware that the government would arrest him as he headed to the Islamabad court to attend the Toshakhana case hearing amid protracted efforts from law enforcers to apprehend him for missing previous hearings.

“I am going to court despite knowing they’ll arrest me because I believe in the rule of law,” he said in a video message posted on Twitter.

20230318-142803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghans commemorate destruction of 2 Buddha statues

    SL President emails resignation; Speaker to announce officially on Friday

    Sri Lankan Police fire tear gas to prevent protestors from entering...

    Enforced disappearances in Balochistan spike during Imran Khan period