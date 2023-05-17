SOUTH ASIA

Imran condemns ‘illegal arrest’ of PTI leaders

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday condemned the “illegal arrests and abduction” of PTI leaders, including Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar who have been incarcerated for more than a week.

Qureshi and Umar were arrested on May 10, a day after Khan’s dramatic arrest from the Islamabad High Court, which prompted nationwide violent protests staged by his supporters and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers.

In a lengthy Twitter post, the PTI chairman also claimed that “despite court orders, journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been presented in court and there are confirmed reports of torture against him”.

He also demanded the immediate release of “all our female leaders, workers and the female family members of our leaders and workers”.

“Many of our female MNAs, supporters, and workers are being held in jails across Pakistan under inhumane conditions, vulnerable to police excesses.

“These abductions and the treatment being meted out to women by this fascist government are not only grave human rights violations but are strictly against our culture and Islamic teachings.

“All these women must be immediately released. Their continued incarceration is unconscionable. I am also raising this with International Human Rights Organizations,” Khan added.

20230517-144204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak authorities see no evidence of ‘foreign funded plot’ against Imran

    2nd Test, Day 4: Babar, Shafique lead Pakistan’s fightback against Australia

    Afghans seek release of frozen assets

    Afghan resistance group claims arrest of Taliban forces