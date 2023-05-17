Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday condemned the “illegal arrests and abduction” of PTI leaders, including Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar who have been incarcerated for more than a week.

Qureshi and Umar were arrested on May 10, a day after Khan’s dramatic arrest from the Islamabad High Court, which prompted nationwide violent protests staged by his supporters and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers.

In a lengthy Twitter post, the PTI chairman also claimed that “despite court orders, journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been presented in court and there are confirmed reports of torture against him”.

He also demanded the immediate release of “all our female leaders, workers and the female family members of our leaders and workers”.

“Many of our female MNAs, supporters, and workers are being held in jails across Pakistan under inhumane conditions, vulnerable to police excesses.

“These abductions and the treatment being meted out to women by this fascist government are not only grave human rights violations but are strictly against our culture and Islamic teachings.

“All these women must be immediately released. Their continued incarceration is unconscionable. I am also raising this with International Human Rights Organizations,” Khan added.

