SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran counterattacks Pak PM, says ‘I don’t talk to ‘boot polishers’

NewsWire
0
0

Resuming his long march to Islamabad from Muridke, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday counterattacked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying he does not talk to “boot polishers”.

His remark comes a day after the Prime Minister claimed that he rejected a proposal from Imran Khan about the appointment of army chief, and instead offered him dialogue on Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy, The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing participants of the march, Imran Khan said: “Shehbaz Sharif you gave a statement that I sent a message to you that we should sit together and decide about the army chief… look Shehbaz Sharif, listen to me, I don’t talk to boot polishers.”

Earlier in the day, PTI official Twitter handle posted: “Today, Insha Allah, the third day of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march will begin from Muridke.”

“Today’s journey will cover Punjab’s Muridke, Sadhoki, Kamoke, Mor Eminabad and Gujranwala,” it had posted.

20221030-145205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISKP attacks in Afghanistan raises serious concerns

    2+2 starts off looking on difference India, US can make

    Kabul’s ‘terror challenge’ in Kashmir and global impact

    30 dead, 50 injured in Peshawar mosque blast (Ld)