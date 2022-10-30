Resuming his long march to Islamabad from Muridke, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday counterattacked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying he does not talk to “boot polishers”.

His remark comes a day after the Prime Minister claimed that he rejected a proposal from Imran Khan about the appointment of army chief, and instead offered him dialogue on Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy, The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing participants of the march, Imran Khan said: “Shehbaz Sharif you gave a statement that I sent a message to you that we should sit together and decide about the army chief… look Shehbaz Sharif, listen to me, I don’t talk to boot polishers.”

Earlier in the day, PTI official Twitter handle posted: “Today, Insha Allah, the third day of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march will begin from Muridke.”

“Today’s journey will cover Punjab’s Muridke, Sadhoki, Kamoke, Mor Eminabad and Gujranwala,” it had posted.

20221030-145205