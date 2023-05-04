Making a startling revelation, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhry alleged on Thursday that ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan divorced Reham Khan, his second spouse, at the behest of his current wife, Bushra Bibi, a media report said.

It was disclosed during the proceedings of a case related to the alleged un-Islamic ‘Nikah’ of the PTI chief with Bushra Riaz Wattoo — who is better known as Bushra Bibi — at a district and sessions court in Islamabad, Geo News reported.

Khan married Bushra — who is his third wife — in February 2018.

Khan’s friend Zulfi Bukhari and former party leader Awn Chaudhry have said the Nikah was solemnised by Mufti Saeed in Lahore. They both also stood witness to Khan’s marriage.

Awn maintained that he was a personal assistant and political secretary to Khan.

“I used to look after all the personal and political affairs of Imran Khan,” he said.

The politician told the court that Khan and Reham’s divorce took place in 2015.

“Bushra Bibi told Imran Khan to divorce Reham Khan immediately as it was better for him. On Bushra Bibi’s advice, Khan divorced Reham via email,” Awn said, adding that Khan’s former wife wasn’t in Pakistan at that time, Geo News reported.

He also said that Khan started getting distressed after the divorce and often asked to be taken to Bushra Bibi. Following this, Khan continued to pay visits to Bushra Bibi till December 31, 2017, and announced he would marry her on January 1,2018, Awn added.

“He told me to make marriage arrangements. I was surprised at Imran Khan’s words and said that Bushra Bibi was already married but Imran Khan told me that Bushra Bibi had been divorced,” Geo News reported.

As per the former PTI leader, Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi was solemnised in Lahore on January 1, 2018, and he was a witness to it.

