Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan drew flak from social media users for propagating misinformation after he shared an old video of a burning truck citing it as one belonging to a member of his party.

Taking to Twitter, Khan and party’s handle had tweeted videos of burning trucks and claimed they belonged to Malik Shahzad Awan who, according to them, was being pressured to quit the PTI, The News reported.

It was also claimed that his trucks were burned after he refused to do so.

Social media users were quick to call out Khan and his party for spreading misinformation, as the trucks in the video were from a fire incident in Nowshera’s oil depot, The News reported.

Resultantly, the former Prime Minister and the party had to take down the tweets.

In the now-deleted tweets, Khan wrote: “Our MPA from Sindh (Karachi) Malik Shahzad Awan was pressured to leave PTI. When refused, his fleet was put on fire and destroyed. All PTI ticket holders and aspirants today are facing this fascism, our fundamental rights are being openly violated while our judiciary helplessly watches on.”

The PTI, meanwhile, tweeted: “Our MPA from Sindh Malik Shahzad Awan’s trucks have been put on fire when he refused to leave PTI. His business has been completely destroyed.”

