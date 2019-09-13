Imran expresses Pak’s resolve to stand with Saudi

Islamabad, Sep 20 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, has expressed Islamabad’s resolve to stand with the Kingdom “in the event of a threat to its sanctity and security”, an official statement issued here said.

After meeting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday in Riyadh, Khan condemned the recent drone attacks on two of the Kingdom’s most important oil fields and assured the King of Pakistan’s continued support to the country, Dawn news quoted the PMO statement as saying.

Khan also briefed King Salman on the current situation in Kashmir.

“King Salman reiterated the Kingdom’s solidarity and long-held support on the Kashmir issue,” said the PMO statement.

The two leaders discussed relations between the two countries as well as the regional and global political situation.

They also talked about other matters of mutual interest including trade, investment and economic relations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz were in attendance during the meeting between the two leaders.

Earlier on Thursday, Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and also apprised him of the Kashmir issue, Dawn news reported.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

The Prime Minister is in Jeddah for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, ahead of his trip to New York for the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

–IANS

ksk