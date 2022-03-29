Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has barred ruling PTI lawmakers from attending the National Assembly session on the day of voting on no trust motion, slated for April 3 as per Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, media reports said.

The Premier issued the directives as head/leader of the parliamentary party of PTI on Tuesday, a day after the no-confidence motion was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament against him by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Express Tribune reported.

“All the members of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly of Pakistan shall abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda of the National Assembly for voting,” read a communique issued by the PTI.

The handout said only designated parliamentary members will speak on behalf of PTI during the course of debate on the motion against the premier in the house.

“All members are required to adhere to these directions in true letter and spirit and keep in mind the intent behind the provision of Article 63-A of Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.”

The PTI chief also warned all lawmakers that “no member shall violate any instruction or extend any favour, relating to the vote of no confidence, to any other parliamentary party/group whatsoever”.

It added that any violation of these directions will be treated as “express defection in terms of Article 63-A”.

