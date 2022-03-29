SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran forbids PTI lawmakers from attending Assembly during voting on no trust motion

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has barred ruling PTI lawmakers from attending the National Assembly session on the day of voting on no trust motion, slated for April 3 as per Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, media reports said.

The Premier issued the directives as head/leader of the parliamentary party of PTI on Tuesday, a day after the no-confidence motion was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament against him by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Express Tribune reported.

“All the members of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly of Pakistan shall abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda of the National Assembly for voting,” read a communique issued by the PTI.

The handout said only designated parliamentary members will speak on behalf of PTI during the course of debate on the motion against the premier in the house.

“All members are required to adhere to these directions in true letter and spirit and keep in mind the intent behind the provision of Article 63-A of Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.”

The PTI chief also warned all lawmakers that “no member shall violate any instruction or extend any favour, relating to the vote of no confidence, to any other parliamentary party/group whatsoever”.

It added that any violation of these directions will be treated as “express defection in terms of Article 63-A”.

20220329-224403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    European Parliament to host ‘Afghan Women Days’

    Fitch downgrades SL from CCC to CC

    3 Rohingya men killed in B’desh market fire

    No black fungus cases detected in SL: Health Ministry