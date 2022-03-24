SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran invites nation to participate in PTI’s March 27 power show

By NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday invited the nation to participate in the ruling PTI’s March 27 power show at Islamabad’s Parade Ground, calling on the people to join him in “standing against evil”, Dawn reported.

“Brazenly, in front of everyone, a gang of thieves has been looting the country for the past 30 years and indulging in corruption,” he said.

Khan said that this “gang” had united and put a price on the “conscience” of public representatives, adding that these public representatives “were being bought”.

“I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message: that we are not with evil, we are against it. That we are against the crime(s) being committed against democracy and the nation, where the conscience of public representatives is being bought with looted money.”

The whole country should know that no one should have the guts to participate in horse-trading after this, he said.

The Prime Minister’s message comes as the government is facing a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the session of the lower house to deliberate on the opposition’s no-confidence resolution against Khan on Friday at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the premier was informed that the party’s allies had decided to side with the opposition, causing the ruling PTI to gear up efforts to appease its annoyed coalition partners.

20220324-143004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Uzbekistan provides 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

SL fishermen refuse any grace period for Indian fishermen

India adds strong dose of cultural diplomacy to reinforce ties with...

8 terrorists killed in Pak military ops