SOUTH ASIA

Imran, key aides ‘planned’ May 9 riots: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Imran Khan and his close aides allegedly coordinated efforts to storm the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander and other buildings following the former Pakistan Prime Minister’s arrest on May 9, police in Punjab province claimed citing a geo-fencing report.

Police detected over 400 calls made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and other senior leaders to allegedly incite party workers to move towards the military officer’s residence in Lahore Cantt, and other sensitive public buildings, Dawn reported.

It was observed that all the rioters were in contact with the PTI top leadership, based in Zaman Park, Lahore.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Usman Anwar confirmed to Dawn news of the geo-fencing record and the alleged use of Khan’s residence for planning the attack on the Corps Commander’s residence.

A senior officer told Dawn that many important revelations had come from the analysis of the geo-fencing record: it was detected that 154 calls were allegedly made by Khan to party leaders and rioters to provoke them to attack.

He said the PTI chairman was the “prime suspect” who allegedly planned the attack on the house of the Corps Commander.

The officer said records showed all phone calls were made on May 8 and 9 to prepare workers to attack the building.

He said as many as a total of 225 callers were reportedly in contact with six PTI leaders; Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid, Mahmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhary, Aslam Iqbal and Murad Ras.

They were issuing “particular instructions to the rioters”, he claimed, adding that Yasmin Rashid received 41 calls from various activists of the party.

20230525-122408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian, Sri Lankan envoys met crew of M/T Heroic IDUN detained...

    Taliban bans women from coffee shops

    China says it appreciates Nepal’s longstanding commitment to ‘one China’ policy

    Pak launches citizen’s guide to prevent gender-based violence