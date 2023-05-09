SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad HC (Ld)

A team of Pakistan Rangers arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was taken into custody from the courtroom where he had gone to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him, reports Geo News.

The former premier was taken in a black vehicle by the law enforcement agency.

The development was confirmed by PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, while the party’s Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the court has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”, reports Dawn.

“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.

PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by Rangers, adding that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

PTI’s official Twitter account also shared the video of Imran’s lawyer, saying that he was “badly injured” outside the court.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police said that Section 144 had been imposed in the capital city and also confirmed that no one was tortured, adding that the police had encircled Khan’s car.

The former premier’s detention follows several unsuccessful attempts, including a police raid at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, which he had managed to evade successfully.

