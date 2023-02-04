SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan asks supporters to prepare for ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in Pak

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asked his workers and supporters to prepare for ‘Jail Bharo’ movement across the country, media reported.

Khan’s comments come in the wake of sedition cases filed against his party’s Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry and former member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar, while Senator Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were booked earlier for speaking against the military.

During his televised address, the deposed Prime Minister said his party could have opted for a nationwide strike, but will choose to fill the prisons instead in light of the fears that the country’s economy might deteriorate further, Geo News reported.

“We have two options: Considering what they have been doing, we could have gone for a wheel-jam strike and demonstrations – which is also a way and a democratic one.”

“But since the state of economy is so bad, it’ll worsen. Therefore, I ask all my workers, the Pakistani nation and everyone to prepare for Jail Bharo movement,” Khan said, Geo News reported.

The former premier, while addressing the youth and nation, added that his party won’t stay quiet on the violence being inflicted on his party’s members. “Instead of causing destruction, we would now prepare Jail Bharo movement.”

“It was their plan to weaken Tehreek-e-Insaf by frightening and threatening,” the PTI chief said.

Khan claimed his party never committed such atrocities in its tenure as the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government in the centre has.

“Fawad Chaudhry was picked up from home at 3 a.m. What did Shandana Gulzar do that made her a terrorist. As the court gives bail to Sheikh Rashid, more cases are being filed against him,” the PTI chairman said, insisting how action has been taken against every person who called out the regime change, Geo News reported.

20230204-185603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Foreign terrorists in Afghanistan pose threat to Pak: Envoy

    8 terrorists killed in Pak military ops

    Vibrant India-Nepal relations continue on right track

    India’s success due to focus on red-ball cricket, ex-cricketers’ contribution: Akmal