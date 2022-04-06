SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan attempted to sack Gen Bajwa, claims dissident

NewsWire
0
2

The disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Amir Liaquat Hussain has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan attempted to sack the Pak Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and he was a witness to it, The News reported.

In a video message which went viral on social media, he said the prime minister discussed the matter with him and the PM said, “I am going to remove COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.” He claimed that he knew many secrets and if he made them public, it would create a rumpus.

He said that there was no truth in the existence of any threat letter. The alleged ‘threat letter’ claimed by the PM Khan was written by Asad Qaiser, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also involved in the scheme. He also warned Pak President Arif Alvi to refrain from issuing baseless directives from the Presidency.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the main character behind the so-called ‘threat letter’, former Pak ambassador to the US Asad Majid, was transferred to Belgium just a day before Imran Khan came up with the conspiracy drama to gain public sympathy, Dawn reported.

“The so-called ‘threat letter’ was drafted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Asad Majid was abruptly transferred to Brussels a day before Imran Khan waved the letter at a public meeting. Why is this letter not presented before the Supreme Court and the nation? In fact there is no such (threat) letter,” Nawaz said.

20220406-114203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka’s economy expected to grow 5.5% in 2022

    Nepal PM’s party members won’t attend floor test

    Western ads with narrow eyes seen as racist in China

    Pakistan decides to end all Covid curbs