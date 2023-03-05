SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan avoiding arrest, claim police (Ld)

NewsWire
Islamabad police on Sunday travelled to Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in relation to warrants issued in the Toshakhana (gift repository) case against him, local media reported. According to police sources, the former premier is avoiding arrest.

SP City Rana Hussain Tahir went to the room in Khan’s Zaman Park’s residence where the PTI chairman was expected to be but he was not there when the police arrived, The Express Tribune reported.

On February 28, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the ousted prime minister over his continuous absence before the judge in the Toshakhana case.

Sources said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed, The News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation.

“I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park,” he wrote on Twitter.

