Imran Khan backs intra-Afghan dialogue for future roadmap

Islamabad, Aug 2 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has backed the need for an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue to “evolve a roadmap for future of Afghanistan”.

Khan’s statement comes after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday wrapped up his day-long visit to Pakistan. He met the Prime Minister and also held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to remaining engaged with the United States and other stakeholders in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan,” a statement from Khan’s office said.

Khan emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan as well as of the broader region.

He also expressed satisfaction over the evolving international consensus and interest in fully supporting efforts to achieve long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Khalilzad called on Qureshi in which the US peace envoy shared the outcomes about the seventh round of US-Taliban peace talks in Doha, Qatar, and his recent engagements in Afghan capital Kabul.

Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon after his nearly 10 days of visit to Afghanistan where he met senior government leaders, politicians, members of the peace council, civilian society and women activists to brief them on his peace mission.

The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said Qureshi welcomed the progress achieved in the talks and the Intra-Afghan peace conference in Doha in which all participants agreed upon a basic road map.

“It was noted that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue would be vital to reach an agreement where Afghanistan becomes a stable, peaceful and prosperous country. It was also stressed that taking the Afghan peace process forward remained a shared responsibility,” according to the statement.

