SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan claims ‘hit on head’ during arrest

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday claimed that he was hit on the head with batons as Rangers personnel arrested him in the Al-Qadir Trust case earlier this week, local media reported.

During a conversation with media personnel in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the former prime minister reportedly showed swelling and wounds on the back of his head, alleging that he was hit during his arrest. He continued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials had treated the injury.

The PTI chairman was in IHC for the hearing of his bail plea in the Al-Qadir Trust case as per the Supreme Court’s order.

He said that NAB’s treatment toward him was “alright” and reiterated that he was hit on the head with a baton during his arrest, The Express Tribune reported.

When asked about the violent protests that began following his arrest on May 9, Khan questioned how he could stop everything that was happening and said that he had warned earlier that there would be a “reaction” if he was arrested.

“How can I be held responsible, when I was in (NAB’s) custody?” he asked, adding that he had stated before the SC that whatever happened during the protests “did not go well”.

Khan maintained that “When the Rangers arrested me, I said: this is my country, my people. Be peaceful”.

The deposed prime minister said that he has filed for bail pleas in dozens of cases against him but he will “not resist arrest”, The Express Tribune reported.

20230512-165404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’desh’s Matua community set to welcome Modi

    ‘Pak will recognise Taliban regime when there’s regional consensus’

    Pakistan sells rice by maligning India

    Unicef launches largest ever single-nation appeal for Afghanistan