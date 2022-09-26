Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday demanded that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should resign over the audio leaks, media reports said.

He warned that more leaks were coming, which would prove collusion between the government and the Election Commission to disqualify him, Samaa TV reported.

Addressing a ceremony at GC College in Lahore on Monday afternoon, he said that the audio leaks showed how the Prime Ninister was crafting a means to circumvent the ban on trade with India, which his administration had imposed to import machinery from India for his niece Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law, Samaa TV reported.

Moreover, he said that the ruling government was planning to set up a grid station for a housing society by Maryam’s son-in-law and use taxpayer money to pay for the Rs 700 million station.

The PTI claimed that the government was trying to purchase the (stolen) data from a hacker to secure it, Geo News reported.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said earlier that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into the audio leaks allegedly from PM House that features government officials.

Security at PM House was called into question by the PTI  the biggest opposition party  after purported audio clips featuring government officials surfaced last week.

In a press conference, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, quoting the alleged hacker, said that they have not yet leaked an “explosive” audio.

“To date, the PM Office has not released a statement on the audio leaks. There are reports that the government is in talks with the hacker to secure the data,” the PTI leader said, Geo News reported.

The former federal minister claimed that audio of 340 hours was leaked and no one batted an eye despite the PTI government equipping relevant authorities with the latest technology.

“Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office is not safe when it comes to cybersecurity and we condemn this. An investigation should be launched into the matter,” he demanded.

