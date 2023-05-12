SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan fears he will be arrested again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday reiterated his fears that he would be arrested once again, local media reported.

“There is a fear that I will be arrested again as soon as I leave the High Court,” Khan told media persons at Islamabad High Court, where he was produced by law enforcement agencies in Al-Qadir Trust billion of rupees corruption case, Samaa TV reported.

He revealed that he spoke to Mussarat Jamshed Cheema through National Accountability Bureau’s landline.

Surprisingly, Khan remained silent on a question that he had struck a deal.

He said that the Supreme Court gave permission to talk to his wife Bushra Bibi but he has not been able to talk to her.

The Lahore police have left for Islamabad to arrest Khan in a number of cases registered against him, Dawn reported.

The police team is headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation).

It was further reported that the joint investigation team probing cases against Khan has informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the PTI chief’s arrest, Dawn reported.

PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari has claimed the local and international media had been barred from entering the Islamabad High Court, which is currently hearing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In a tweet, Bukhari said Punjab police had also arrived at the court with fresh arrest orders (for the party chief), Dawn reported.

The hearing of Imran Khan’s bail plea in the Al-Qadir case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was paused shortly after it began on account of Friday prayers, a day after the Supreme Court termed the ex-premier’s arrest from the IHC premises “invalid and unlawful”.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz is hearing the case.

Khan’s lawyers had filed four additional pleas which urged the IHC to club all the cases against him and to direct authorities to provide details of the cases registered against him.

The hearing began after a nearly two-hour delay with media reporting that officials were conducting a security sweep outside the courtroom.

On the other hand, Geo News reported that judges had left the courtroom after “pro-Imran” slogans were raised.

