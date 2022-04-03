SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan guilty of ‘high treason’: Nawaz Sharif

NewsWire
0
1

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan and all characters involved in the “conspiracy” against the nation are guilty of high treason and should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution, media reports said.

The former premier’s remarks came after Pak President Arif Alvi approved the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly after a summary was sent by the premier in the wake of a no-trust move against him.

“The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under the Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” according to the short statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

“Today, a man obsessed with power trampled the Constitution,” Nawaz Sharif wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Nawaz, who is also the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that Imran Khan and all characters involved in the “conspiracy” against the nation are guilty of high treason and should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution, Express Tribune reported.

He warned that anyone involved in any wrongdoing with the country and desecration of the Constitution will be taken to task.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had earlier dismissed the no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition, terming it “unconstitutional” under Article 5.

20220403-194009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghan protesters call for release of female activists

    Int’l community urged not to ‘neglect’ Afghanistan amid Ukraine war

    Afghan cadets allowed to stay in India for another year: Report

    In dire circumstances for Khan, military top brass works towards face...