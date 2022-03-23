SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan ignoring notices for code of conduct violations

The Election Commission of Pakistan, concerned over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s repeated violations of its code of conduct, has served another notice on him after he failed to respond to the allegations, Friday Times reported.

The ECP has contended that the Prime Minister’s multiple political rallies held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the lead-up to the province’s second phase of local body constituted a code of conduct violation.

It first issued show cause notices to the Prime Minister, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and others for violating its code of conduct by holding a rally in Malakand district.

Prior to the latest notice, the poll panel wrote to the PM three times in a week, asking him not to defy the code of conduct.

“It was conveyed to you that public office holders, including the Prime Minister, cannot participate in election campaign or canvass in any local council or announce any development scheme after issuance of election schedule,” the ECP’s first notice to the Prime Minister read, Friday Times reported.

Due to the continued breach of conduct by the Prime Minister and his team, the ECP had reportedly considered postponing the second phase of elections in the province.

“In continuation of this office notice issued on March 20, you were required to appear in person or through counsel before the undersigned today on March 22, 2022, to explain your position regarding violation of code of conduct. However, despite service of notice, you have failed to do so,” the second notice read.

