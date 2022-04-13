SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated the first inquiry against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for selling a ‘gifted necklace’, media reports said.

According to the 24News HD TV channel, Pakistan’s top inquiry agency has started an investigation into the sale of a gift necklace belonging to the ‘Toshakhana’ (state gift repository).

The report said that the necklace was sold to a jeweller in Lahore for Rs 180 million through Zulfi Bukhari, one of the closest aides of former premier Imran Khan.

According to the experts, the public gifts can be kept in the personal closet by paying half price of it but Imran Khan deposited a few lakh which was illegal.

Former special assistant to prime minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari on Tuesday denied that there was any truth in the reports about selling of a necklace, The News reported.

Talking to Geo News, Zulfi Bukhari said that there never had been any talk about the necklace and the allegations were ill-founded and baseless.

Earlier, there were reports quoting the Federal Investigation Agency that an inquiry has been initiated against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for selling a precious necklace from Toshakhana, inflicting a loss to the national exchequer.

It was reported that the necklace was sold to a jeweller in Lahore through Zulfi Bukhari for Rs 180 million, while only a fraction of that amount was paid to Toshakhana.

